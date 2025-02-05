Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dwight Powell headshot

Dwight Powell Injury: Won't play vs. Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Powell (hip) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Celtics.

Powell will miss his 10th straight game for the Mavericks as he deals with a right hip strain. The veteran big man is having a tough year in Dallas, averaging a career-low 1.5 points and 1.8 rebounds in 7.6 minutes per game. The 33-year-old's next opportunity to return to the floor will be Saturday against the Rockets.

Dwight Powell
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now