Dwight Powell headshot

Dwight Powell News: Available Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Powell (calf) is available for Sunday's game against the Raptors.

Powell found himself on the injury report ahead of Sunday's contest due to a calf injury, but he will be able to play through it. Powell started Friday's game due to Daniel Gafford (ankle) and Marvin Bagley (neck) being sidelined, but he saw just 15 minutes. Now, both Gafford and Bagley are returning to the lineup, which will likely reduce Powell's role.

Dwight Powell
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dwight Powell See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dwight Powell See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, February 7
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, February 7
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
29 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 Waiver Wire Pickups: Breakouts & Sleepers
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 Waiver Wire Pickups: Breakouts & Sleepers
Author Image
Adam King
51 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
73 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, December 15
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, December 15
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
83 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, December 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, December 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
97 days ago