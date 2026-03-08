Dwight Powell News: Available Sunday
Powell (calf) is available for Sunday's game against the Raptors.
Powell found himself on the injury report ahead of Sunday's contest due to a calf injury, but he will be able to play through it. Powell started Friday's game due to Daniel Gafford (ankle) and Marvin Bagley (neck) being sidelined, but he saw just 15 minutes. Now, both Gafford and Bagley are returning to the lineup, which will likely reduce Powell's role.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dwight Powell See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, February 729 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 Waiver Wire Pickups: Breakouts & Sleepers51 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 2573 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, December 1583 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, December 197 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dwight Powell See More