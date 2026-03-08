Dwight Powell News: Available Sunday

Powell (calf) is available for Sunday's game against the Raptors.

Powell found himself on the injury report ahead of Sunday's contest due to a calf injury, but he will be able to play through it. Powell started Friday's game due to Daniel Gafford (ankle) and Marvin Bagley (neck) being sidelined, but he saw just 15 minutes. Now, both Gafford and Bagley are returning to the lineup, which will likely reduce Powell's role.