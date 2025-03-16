Fantasy Basketball
Dwight Powell headshot

Dwight Powell News: Back to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Powell won't start Sunday's game against the 76ers, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

With P.J. Washington back in the mix, Dallas will start Naji Marshall, Kessler Edwards and Washington in the frontcourt, sending Powell to a reserve role. Over his last 10 appearances (three starts), Powell has averaged 4.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 15.0 minutes per game.

Dwight Powell
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
