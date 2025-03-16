Dwight Powell News: Back to bench

Powell won't start Sunday's game against the 76ers, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

With P.J. Washington back in the mix, Dallas will start Naji Marshall, Kessler Edwards and Washington in the frontcourt, sending Powell to a reserve role. Over his last 10 appearances (three starts), Powell has averaged 4.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 15.0 minutes per game.