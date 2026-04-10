Dwight Powell News: Cleared to play vs. San Antonio
Powell (hip) is available for Friday's game against the Spurs.
Powell was initially tagged as questionable due to a hip injury, but the veteran big man has been given the green light to play Friday. He's averaged 17.8 minutes per game over his last eight outings (three starts) and should continue to serve in an elevated role due to the absence of Daniel Gafford (shoulder).
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