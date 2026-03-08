Dwight Powell News: Coming off bench Sunday
Powell will come off the bench during Sunday's game against the Raptors, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Powell started Friday's game due to Daniel Gafford (ankle) and Marvin Bagley (neck) being out, but he will return to a bench role Sunday as both Gafford and Bagley are back in the lineup. In his last six games in a reserve role, Powell holds averages of 6.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 18.7 minutes per contest.
