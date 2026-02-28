Dwight Powell News: Double-double off bench Friday

Powell recorded 13 points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 11 rebounds and one assist over 23 minutes off the bench during Friday's 124-105 loss to Memphis.

The veteran center produced his second double-double of the season, with the first coming Jan. 22 against the Warriors. Powell has struggled to get consistent court time even with Dereck Lively (foot) out for the season and Anthony Davis (finger) now in Washington, and Friday's 23 minutes represented his highest workload in February, and only the third time in eight appearances this month he even played double-digit minutes.