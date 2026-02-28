Dwight Powell headshot

Dwight Powell News: Double-double off bench Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Powell recorded 13 points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 11 rebounds and one assist over 23 minutes off the bench during Friday's 124-105 loss to Memphis.

The veteran center produced his second double-double of the season, with the first coming Jan. 22 against the Warriors. Powell has struggled to get consistent court time even with Dereck Lively (foot) out for the season and Anthony Davis (finger) now in Washington, and Friday's 23 minutes represented his highest workload in February, and only the third time in eight appearances this month he even played double-digit minutes.

Dwight Powell
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dwight Powell See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dwight Powell See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, February 7
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, February 7
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
21 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 Waiver Wire Pickups: Breakouts & Sleepers
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 Waiver Wire Pickups: Breakouts & Sleepers
Author Image
Adam King
43 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
65 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, December 15
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, December 15
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
75 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, December 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, December 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
89 days ago