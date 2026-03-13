Dwight Powell News: Double-doubles in 21 minutes
Powell ended Friday's 138-105 loss to Cleveland with 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 21 minutes.
Powell had mostly been out of the rotation the past three games, but with Daniel Gafford taking a rest day and Marvin Bagley getting abused by Evan Mobley, Powell got some time to shine in the blowout loss. This was his third double-double of the season, but he'll likely return to being a fringe rotation player Sunday in Cleveland with Gafford expected back for that one.
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