Dwight Powell News: Double-doubles off bench Friday
Powell recorded 13 points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 11 rebounds and one assist over 23 minutes off the bench during Friday's 124-105 loss to Memphis.
The veteran center produced his second double-double of the season, with the first coming Jan. 22 against the Warriors. Powell has struggled to get consistent court time even with Dereck Lively (foot) out for the season and Anthony Davis (finger) now in Washington. Friday's 23 minutes represented Powell's highest workload in February and just the third time in eight appearances this month he logged double-digit minutes.
