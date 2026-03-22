Dwight Powell headshot

Dwight Powell News: Exits rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Powell (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Saturday in the Mavericks' 138-131 overtime loss to the Clippers.

Prior to Saturday, Powell had seen playing time in five straight contests, though he was held under five minutes in three of those games. So long as the Mavericks have both Daniel Gafford and Marvin Bagley available to handle the center spot like they did Saturday, Powell is likely to be left out of the rotation more often than not.

Dwight Powell
Dallas Mavericks
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