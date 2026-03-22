Dwight Powell News: Exits rotation

Powell (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Saturday in the Mavericks' 138-131 overtime loss to the Clippers.

Prior to Saturday, Powell had seen playing time in five straight contests, though he was held under five minutes in three of those games. So long as the Mavericks have both Daniel Gafford and Marvin Bagley available to handle the center spot like they did Saturday, Powell is likely to be left out of the rotation more often than not.