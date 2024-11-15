Dwight Powell News: Limited run in loss

Powell ended Thursday's 115-113 loss to the Jazz with zero points (0-1 FG), three rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 13 minutes.

The veteran center reached the double-digit mark in minutes for his fourth consecutive contest, and he has seen a slight uptick in playing time with P.J. Washington (knee) sidelined. Powell has appeared in four of the Mavericks' last five games, during which Dereck Lively and Washington have both missed time. In this four-game span, Powell has averaged 4.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.8 steals across 18.0 minutes per game.