Dwight Powell News: Muted role continues Wednesday
Powell racked up one assist across four minutes during Wednesday's 119-116 loss to the Pelicans.
Powell logged fewer than 10 minutes for the seventh time in the past eight games, continuing his underwhelming season. At this point, he is basically the fourth-string center in the Mavericks rotation, playing behind Dereck Lively (ankle), Daniel Gafford and Maxi Kleber.
