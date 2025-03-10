Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dwight Powell headshot

Dwight Powell News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Powell (head) isn't listed on Dallas' injury report for Monday's game against the Spurs.

Powell collided with Kessler Edwards during Sunday's game against the Suns and never returned, but both players will be available for the second night of Dallas' back-to-back set. Over his last seven games (two starts), Powell has averaged 2.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 13.1 minutes per game.

Dwight Powell
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now