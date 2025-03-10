Dwight Powell News: Not listed on injury report

Powell (head) isn't listed on Dallas' injury report for Monday's game against the Spurs.

Powell collided with Kessler Edwards during Sunday's game against the Suns and never returned, but both players will be available for the second night of Dallas' back-to-back set. Over his last seven games (two starts), Powell has averaged 2.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 13.1 minutes per game.