Dwight Powell News: Not starting Wednesday
Powell won't start Wednesday's game against the Suns, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Powell got the starting nod during Tuesday's loss to the Clippers in place of the injured Daniel Gafford (shoulder), though it'll be Marvin Bagley who enters the first unit Wednesday. Powell has averaged 3.0 points and 4.5 rebounds across 17.5 minutes per tilt over his last four appearances off the bench.
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