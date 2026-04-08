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Dwight Powell News: Not starting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Powell won't start Wednesday's game against the Suns, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Powell got the starting nod during Tuesday's loss to the Clippers in place of the injured Daniel Gafford (shoulder), though it'll be Marvin Bagley who enters the first unit Wednesday. Powell has averaged 3.0 points and 4.5 rebounds across 17.5 minutes per tilt over his last four appearances off the bench.

Dwight Powell
Dallas Mavericks
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