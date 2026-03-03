Dwight Powell headshot

Dwight Powell News: Paces bench in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Powell recorded 12 points (3-5 FG, 6-8 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 117-90 loss to the Hornets.

With Marvin Bagley (neck) unavailable for a third straight game, Powell saw significant minutes off the bench once again. He led the second unit in points Tuesday, scoring in double figures for the second time over that three-game span. The veteran center is likely to continue seeing 20-plus minutes of action as Daniel Gafford's primary backup for as long as Bagley is sidelined.

Dwight Powell
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dwight Powell See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dwight Powell See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, February 7
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, February 7
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
24 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 Waiver Wire Pickups: Breakouts & Sleepers
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 Waiver Wire Pickups: Breakouts & Sleepers
Author Image
Adam King
46 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
68 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, December 15
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, December 15
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
78 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, December 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, December 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
92 days ago