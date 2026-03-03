Dwight Powell News: Paces bench in loss
Powell recorded 12 points (3-5 FG, 6-8 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 117-90 loss to the Hornets.
With Marvin Bagley (neck) unavailable for a third straight game, Powell saw significant minutes off the bench once again. He led the second unit in points Tuesday, scoring in double figures for the second time over that three-game span. The veteran center is likely to continue seeing 20-plus minutes of action as Daniel Gafford's primary backup for as long as Bagley is sidelined.
