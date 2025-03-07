Dwight Powell News: Returning to bench

Powell is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The shorthanded Mavs are tweaking their starting lineup once again and Powell will move to the bench, allowing Kessler Edwards to enter the first unit. Powell missed 16 games between Jan. 20 and Feb. 23 due to a right hip strain, but he's averaged 3.6 points, 3.8 boards and 2.0 assists per game in five outings, and 15.6 minutes per game, since returning to the hardwood.