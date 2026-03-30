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Dwight Powell News: Returning to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Powell isn't in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Minnesota.

Powell started his squad's last two matchups but failed to do much with the opportunity. He'll return to a bench role Monday with Daniel Gafford set to return from a right shoulder sprain.

Dwight Powell
Dallas Mavericks
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