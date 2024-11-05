Fantasy Basketball
Dwight Powell headshot

Dwight Powell News: Scoreless again in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

Powell played seven minutes in Monday's 134-127 loss to the Pacers, but did not record a stat.

While Powell has yet to contribute meaningful minutes this season, his opportunity could arise with Maxi Kleber (hamstring) out and Dereck Lively (shoulder) questionable for Wednesday's game versus Chicago. When they return, however, it is likely Powell will only see the court in limited fashion for the rest of the season barring injury.

Dwight Powell
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
