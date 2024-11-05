Dwight Powell News: Scoreless again in loss

Powell played seven minutes in Monday's 134-127 loss to the Pacers, but did not record a stat.

While Powell has yet to contribute meaningful minutes this season, his opportunity could arise with Maxi Kleber (hamstring) out and Dereck Lively (shoulder) questionable for Wednesday's game versus Chicago. When they return, however, it is likely Powell will only see the court in limited fashion for the rest of the season barring injury.