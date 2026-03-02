Dwight Powell News: Sniffs double-double
Powell logged nine points (4-5 FG, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 21 minutes during Sunday's 100-87 loss to the Thunder.
Powell made the most of his 21-minute cameo Sunday and finished just one point and one rebound away from posting a double-double. That said, Powell has played off the bench in his last 12 appearances but is only averaging 10.7 minutes per contest. Even if his last two outings are encouraging, he's not seeing the floor enough to be considered a reliable fantasy alternative even in the deepest formats.
