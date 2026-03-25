Dwight Powell News: Starting against Denver
Powell is part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
Powell had been out of the rotation for the last two games, but he'll jump into the first unit Wednesday in place of the injured Daniel Gafford (shoulder). Expect Powell to share center duties with Marvin Bagley.
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