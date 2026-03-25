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Dwight Powell News: Starting against Denver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Powell is part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Powell had been out of the rotation for the last two games, but he'll jump into the first unit Wednesday in place of the injured Daniel Gafford (shoulder). Expect Powell to share center duties with Marvin Bagley.

Dwight Powell
Dallas Mavericks
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