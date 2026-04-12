Dwight Powell News: Starting Sunday
Powell will start Sunday's game against the Bulls.
With Marvin Bagley (shoulder) and Daniel Gafford (rest) out, Powell will get the starting nod in Sunday's season finale. As a starter this season (11 games), the veteran big man has averaged 5.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals in 24.6 minutes per tilt.
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