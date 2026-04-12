Dwight Powell headshot

Dwight Powell News: Starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Powell will start Sunday's game against the Bulls.

With Marvin Bagley (shoulder) and Daniel Gafford (rest) out, Powell will get the starting nod in Sunday's season finale. As a starter this season (11 games), the veteran big man has averaged 5.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals in 24.6 minutes per tilt.

Dwight Powell
Dallas Mavericks
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