Dwight Powell headshot

Dwight Powell News: Starting Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Powell is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's matchup with the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Powell is starting in place of Daniel Gafford (shoulder) Tuesday evening. As a starter this season, Powell has averaged 5.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.

Dwight Powell
Dallas Mavericks
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