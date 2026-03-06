Dwight Powell News: Starting vs. Boston
Powell will start against the Celtics on Friday, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.
With Daniel Gafford (ankle) and Marvin Bagley (neck) unavailable, Powell will enter the starting five. As a starter this season (seven games), the veteran big man has averaged 6.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 steals in 28.6 minutes per contest.
