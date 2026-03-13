Dylan Cardwell Injury: Goes through practice
Cardwell (ankle) practiced with the Kings on Friday, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.
The Kings announced Feb. 18 that Cardwell would be re-evaluated in four weeks, so the rookie is due for an update shortly. His availability at practice is a sign that he's trending in the right direction.
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