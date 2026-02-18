Dylan Cardwell Injury: To miss four weeks
Cardwell sprained his left ankle at Tuesday's practice and will be re-evaluated in four weeks, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.
The timing is unfortunate for the rookie with Domantas Sabonis (knee) set to miss the remainder of the season. Based on this timetable, the earliest possible return for Cardwell is March 19. The rookie has been a bright spot for the team, posting 5.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 21.2 minutes across 29 appearances. Maxime Raynaud should step into a starting role until Cardwell is cleared to play again.
