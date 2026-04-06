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Dylan Cardwell News: Career-best performance Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Cardwell closed with 15 points (7-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists, four blocks and two steals over 27 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 138-109 loss to the Clippers.

The rookie center set a new career scoring high in the rout as the Kings went to their bench early and often, while recording multiple blocks for the third time in the last four contests. Cardwell has has a steady role in the frontcourt rotation since returning from an ankle injury in mid-March, and over the last 12 games he's averaging 5.1 points, 7.1 boards, 1.9 assists and 1.2 blocks in 18.4 minutes while shooting 56.0 percent from the floor.

Dylan Cardwell
Sacramento Kings
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