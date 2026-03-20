Dylan Cardwell News: Grabs 13 boards off bench

Cardwell racked up nine points (4-8 FG, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 21 minutes during Thursday's 139-118 loss to the 76ers.

The rookie big man is still getting his legs back under him from a minutes perspective following a recent 11-game absence due to a left ankle sprain. Cardwell has averaged 8.5 rebounds, 4.5 points and 1.8 assists in 17.0 minutes per tilt in his last four outings, shooting 50.0 percent from the field during this span.