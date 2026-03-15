Dylan Cardwell News: Limited run in return

Cardwell (ankle) recorded zero points (0-1 FG), six rebounds and one assist over 13 minutes during Saturday's 118-109 win over the Clippers.

Cardwell returned Saturday following an 11-game absence due to a left ankle sprain. After averaging 22.5 minutes per game in his final 26 appearances prior to the All-Star break, Cardwell had his playing time monitored carefully in his first appearance of the second half. He should see his minutes steadily increase as he works his way back to full conditioning.