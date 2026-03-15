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Dylan Cardwell News: Logs 13 minutes in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Cardwell had zero points (0-1 FG), six rebounds and one assist over 13 minutes during Saturday's 118-109 win over the Clippers.

Cardwell returned Saturday from an 11-game absence due to a left ankle sprain. He was limited to 13 minutes in his first game since the All-Star break, and while he didn't score, he did grab two offensive rebounds and finished with the third-most boards on the Kings behind Precious Achiuwa (13) and Russell Westbrook (12). Cardwell should see his minutes steadily increase as he works his way back to NBA-level conditioning.

Dylan Cardwell
Sacramento Kings
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