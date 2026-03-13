Dylan Cardwell News: Off injury report for Saturday
Cardwell (ankle) isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's game against the Clippers.
Cardwell participated in Friday's practice and is set to return from an 11-game absence due to a sprained left ankle. He'll likely serve as Maxime Raynaud's primary backup, though it wouldn't be surprising to see Cardwell operate under a minutes restriction during his return.
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