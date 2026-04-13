Dylan Cardwell News: Wraps up decent rookie campaign
Cardwell accumulated six points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight rebounds, one block and one steal over 21 minutes during Sunday's 122-110 loss to Portland.
Though it was fellow rookie Maxime Raynaud who was more productive for the Kings this year, Cardwell held his own in a backup role and will likely be pushing for a rotation spot in the frontcourt in 2026-27. Through 44 contests, Cardwell averaged 5.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 20.6 minutes per contest while shooting 58.7 percent from the floor.
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