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Dylan Cardwell News: Wraps up decent rookie campaign

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2026 at 11:54am

Cardwell accumulated six points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight rebounds, one block and one steal over 21 minutes during Sunday's 122-110 loss to Portland.

Though it was fellow rookie Maxime Raynaud who was more productive for the Kings this year, Cardwell held his own in a backup role and will likely be pushing for a rotation spot in the frontcourt in 2026-27. Through 44 contests, Cardwell averaged 5.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 20.6 minutes per contest while shooting 58.7 percent from the floor.

Dylan Cardwell
Sacramento Kings
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