Disu didn't play in Friday's 118-104 loss against the Wisconsin Herd due to a left foot issue.

Disu likely didn't play against the Herd to suit up for the second game of a back-to-back Saturday against Wisconsin. The 24-year-old has played in two games for the 905 this season, averaging 5.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game.