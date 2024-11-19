Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Dylan Disu headshot

Dylan Disu News: Efficient scoring in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

Disu recorded 15 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 119-109 loss to the Capital City Go-Go.

Disu was coming off the bench earlier in the season for the Raptors 905 but has now been inserted into the starting lineup. Despite his efficient shooting Tuesday, he is converting just 22.7 percent of his 4.4 three-point attempts this season.

Dylan Disu
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now