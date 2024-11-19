Dylan Disu News: Efficient scoring in loss

Disu recorded 15 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 119-109 loss to the Capital City Go-Go.

Disu was coming off the bench earlier in the season for the Raptors 905 but has now been inserted into the starting lineup. Despite his efficient shooting Tuesday, he is converting just 22.7 percent of his 4.4 three-point attempts this season.