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Dylan Harper Injury: Expected to be available for Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2026 at 11:50am

Harper (thumb) is expected to play in Game 1 on Sunday against Portland, per Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com.

Harper injured his left thumb in Sunday's regular-season finale against Denver, but it sounds like he'll have enough time to heal ahead of the start of the playoffs. The rookie first-rounder is heading into the postseason on a hot streak, having averaged 14.8 points, 4.0 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 three-pointers in 24.4 minutes per tilt over his final 12 games while shooting 50.0 percent from deep during this span.

Dylan Harper
San Antonio Spurs
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