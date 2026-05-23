Dylan Harper Injury: Expected to play Sunday
Head coach Mitch Johnson said Saturday that he expects Harper (adductor) to play in Sunday's Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Thunder, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com.
Johnson stated Saturday that he expects both Harper and De'Aaron Fox (ankle) to be available for Sunday's crucial matchup. Harper battled through right adductor soreness to log 17 minutes off the bench in Friday's Game 3 loss, finishing with six points, three rebounds and two assists. While he'll likely continue coming off the bench behind Fox, Harper should see a sizable role as a reserve playmaker while the Spurs look to even the series.
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