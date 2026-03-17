Dylan Harper Injury: Expected to suit up Tuesday
Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson said Monday that he's optimistic Harper (calf) will be available for Tuesday's game in Sacramento, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Along with Harper, Johnson also expressed confidence that center Luke Kornet (knee) would be available Tuesday, which would bring the San Antonio rotation back to full strength. While Harper was sidelined for a second straight game in Monday's 119-115 win over the Clippers due to a bruised right calf, Stephon Castle (36 minutes) and Devin Vassell (35 minutes) saw slightly elevated roles, and Jordan McLaughlin (10 minutes) was added to the rotation.
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