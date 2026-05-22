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Dylan Harper Injury: Game-time call Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 22, 2026 at 9:32am

Harper (hip) is a game-time call for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against the Thunder on Friday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Harper suffered the injury during Wednesday's Game 2 and is officially questionable to play, but the Spurs will re-evaluate his status following warmups. De'Aaron Fox (ankle) is also questionable for the Spurs, so the team could be shorthanded in the backcourt.

Dylan Harper
San Antonio Spurs
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