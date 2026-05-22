Dylan Harper Injury: Game-time call Friday
Harper (hip) is a game-time call for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against the Thunder on Friday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Harper suffered the injury during Wednesday's Game 2 and is officially questionable to play, but the Spurs will re-evaluate his status following warmups. De'Aaron Fox (ankle) is also questionable for the Spurs, so the team could be shorthanded in the backcourt.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Harper See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Showdown Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 202 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Single-Game Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 202 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Showdown Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 184 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Single-Game Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 184 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 157 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Harper See More