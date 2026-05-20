Dylan Harper Injury: Heads to locker room Wednesday
Harper (hamstring) exited Wednesday's Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against Oklahoma City, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Harper was escorted back to the locker room in the third quarter. While he was observed attempting to get back on the floor, he was stopped by the Spurs' training staff. Harper's status remains a mystery, so there's a chance he won't return to Game 2. If that's the case, Keldon Johnson could be looking at more minutes the rest of the way.
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