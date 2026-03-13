Dylan Harper Injury: Iffy to face Charlotte
Harper is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Hornets due to a right calf contusion.
The calf issue is a new concern for Harper, who hasn't missed a game since Feb. 4. If the rookie first-rounder is unable to suit up, Jordan McLaughlin and Keldon Johnson would be candidates to see increased playing time off the bench.
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