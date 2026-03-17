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Dylan Harper Injury: Listed as questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 1:01pm

Harper (calf) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Kings, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson said Monday that he's optimistic Harper will be available for Tuesday's game, but it sounds like he could be a game-time call. With Devin Vassell (ankle) out, Harper could see a large role if he's able to suit up.

Dylan Harper
San Antonio Spurs
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