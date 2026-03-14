Dylan Harper headshot

Dylan Harper Injury: Not playing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Harper (calf) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Hornets, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Harper will miss his first game since Feb. 4 while recovering from a right calf contusion, and his next chance to play is Monday against the Clippers. In Harper's absence, Jordan McLaughlin and Keldon Johnson are both slated to see more minutes off the bench in Saturday's home tilt.

Dylan Harper
San Antonio Spurs
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