Dylan Harper Injury: Questionable for Game 3
Harper is questionable for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against the Thunder on Friday due to right adductor soreness, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Harper picked up the injury during Wednesday's Game 2 and was ultimately shut down for the night. His availability for Friday's clash will likely hinge on how he feels during shootaround and warmups.
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