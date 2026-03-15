Dylan Harper headshot

Dylan Harper Injury: Won't play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Harper (calf) has been ruled out for Monday's game versus the Clippers.

Harper is slated to miss his second straight game Monday, and for now, he should be considered questionable at best for Tuesday's game in Sacramento. Carter Bryant will have the chance for some extended minutes with Harper out.

Dylan Harper
San Antonio Spurs
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