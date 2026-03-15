Dylan Harper Injury: Won't play Monday
Harper (calf) has been ruled out for Monday's game versus the Clippers.
Harper is slated to miss his second straight game Monday, and for now, he should be considered questionable at best for Tuesday's game in Sacramento. Carter Bryant will have the chance for some extended minutes with Harper out.
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