Dylan Harper Injury: Won't return Wednesday
Harper (leg) won't return to Wednesday's Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals versus Oklahoma City, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports. He will finish with 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and three assists across 25 minutes.
Harper exited in the third quarter. While he attempted to return, he was stopped by the team's medical staff. Now that the rookie is officially ruled out for the remainder of the contest, his status will be a topic of discussion ahead of Game 3 on Friday. If Harper and De'Aaron Fox (ankle), who hasn't played yet during this series, can't suit up, Keldon Johnson would be the favorite to enter the starting lineup, with extra minutes potentially being absorbed by Carter Bryant and Jordan McLaughlin.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Harper See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Showdown Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 182 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Single-Game Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 182 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 155 days ago
-
NBA Draft
2026 NBA Mock Draft: Wizards Take Dybantsa, Fantasy Outlook for Every Pick7 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, May 128 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Harper See More