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Dylan Harper News: Added to injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 12, 2026 at 10:29am

Harper is questionable for Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals versus Minnesota on Tuesday, per Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network.

The rookie guard is battling left knee soreness, which is making him a late addition to San Antonio's injury report. With De'Aaron Fox (ankle) also iffy for a pivotal Game 5, the Spurs may need Keldon Johnson to step into a much larger role Tuesday. It's worth mentioning that Harper was at Tuesday's morning shootaround, per Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News.

Dylan Harper
San Antonio Spurs
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