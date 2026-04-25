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Dylan Harper News: Big double-double off bench Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Harper ended Friday's 120-108 victory over Portland in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with 27 points (9-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 30 minutes off the bench.

The rookie guard came through with the best performance of his career in the win, topping the 24 points he managed twice during the regular season while producing his first ever double-double. Harper's increased usage came while Victor Wembanyama (concussion) was in street clothes, so his ability to deliver big numbers again in Game 4 on Sunday might depend on whether Wemby is cleared to return.

Dylan Harper
San Antonio Spurs
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