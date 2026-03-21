Dylan Harper News: Career-high 24 points
Harper posted 24 points (9-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 28 minutes during Saturday's 134-119 win over the Pacers.
Harper matched his career-high with 24 points, making the most of his temporary promotion. With Devin Vassell (hamstring) and Stephon Castle (hip) both sidelined, Harper was given the starting nod for the first time in his young career. While this was certainly an encouraging performance, managers shouldn't expect nights like this all too often. Assuming Castle and Vassell are back in the lineup sooner rather than later, Harper would go back to being nothing more than a streaming consideration.
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