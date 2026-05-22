Dylan Harper News: Cleared to play Friday

Harper (hip) is available to play in Friday's Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals versus Oklahoma City.

The rookie guard started the first two games of the series in place of De'Aaron Fox (ankle). Harper had 24 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and seven steals in Game 1. While the rookie played well in Game 2, he didn't finish the contest due to injury. With Fox available Friday, Harper will presumably head back to the bench, although he should still see plenty of minutes, assuming he is healthy enough for a full workload.