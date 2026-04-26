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Dylan Harper News: Comes crashing back to earth

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Harper provided three points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 25 minutes during Sunday's 114-93 win over the Trail Blazers in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Harper was unable to repeat his heroics from 48 hours earlier, scoring just three points in 25 minutes off the bench. Coming off what was arguably the best game of his young career, the fact that Harper was barely noticeable goes to show just how deep the Spurs' roster is. Now leading the series 3-1, the two teams will return to San Antonio for Game 5.

Dylan Harper
San Antonio Spurs
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