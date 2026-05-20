Dylan Harper News: Earns All-Rookie team honors
Harper was named to the NBA All-Rookie first team for the 2025-26 season, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Harper, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, averaged 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.3 blocks and 0.8 steals over 22.6 minutes in 69 games last season. Although the 20-year-old had some stellar showings throughout the 2025-26 campaign, he wasn't a consistent producer. With only four starts as a rookie, Harper might be more productive in his second season if he can get more opportunities with the first-five. While he will presumably continue to get minutes regardless of his role, his ceiling could be capped as long as he's sharing the floor with Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle, and De'Aaron Fox moving ahead.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Harper See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Showdown Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 182 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Single-Game Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 182 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 155 days ago
-
NBA Draft
2026 NBA Mock Draft: Wizards Take Dybantsa, Fantasy Outlook for Every Pick7 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, May 128 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Harper See More