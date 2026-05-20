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Dylan Harper News: Earns All-Rookie team honors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Harper was named to the NBA All-Rookie first team for the 2025-26 season, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Harper, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, averaged 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.3 blocks and 0.8 steals over 22.6 minutes in 69 games last season. Although the 20-year-old had some stellar showings throughout the 2025-26 campaign, he wasn't a consistent producer. With only four starts as a rookie, Harper might be more productive in his second season if he can get more opportunities with the first-five. While he will presumably continue to get minutes regardless of his role, his ceiling could be capped as long as he's sharing the floor with Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle, and De'Aaron Fox moving ahead.

Dylan Harper
San Antonio Spurs
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