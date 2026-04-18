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Dylan Harper News: Fades injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Harper (thumb) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's Game 1 against the Trail Blazers.

Harper exited San Antonio's regular-season finale due to a left thumb injury, though he's set to return for the start of the playoffs. In seven regular-season appearances (two starts) during April, the rookie first-rounder averaged 13.7 points, 4.0 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 0.9 steals across 24.9 minutes per contest.

Dylan Harper
San Antonio Spurs
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